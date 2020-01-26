Slideas is the easiest way to create a beautiful Markdown Presentation, with all the features you need.
Built-in data visualizations for an efficient communication
- Do not limit your markdown presentation to text and images. Slideas allow you to interactively insert graphs and charts.
- Integrated support for the most common graph types. No more need to create them in another app and copy/paste images.
- Dynamic infographics and vizalisations: Org-chart, mind-mapping diagrams,…
When Markdown meets WYSIWYG
Themes, Palettes & Layouts
- Slideas comes packed with all-purpose built-in themes. You need something customized? You can duplicate and modify an existing one or create for scratch to make YOUR unique visual identity.
- Themes are using HTML and CSS, you probably already know how to customize them.
- Built-in slides transitions. Give more wahou effect to your presentation.
- Themes can contain differents layouts to fit with each slide contents.
- Slideas supports Standard and Wide slides sizes.
Presenter Mode
- Focus on your audience.
- Current slide, next slide, position in the presentation, all clearly visible.
- Multiple screens (or projector) support.
- Structure your speech with presenter notes. Presenter notes can include basic Markdown formating (lists, emphasis,...)